The Mets placed Marte on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right groin strain, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte returned from the IL on Friday after missing about two weeks while recovering from migraine headaches, but after going 0-for-8 in the first two games of the weekend series with the Orioles before sitting out Sunday's loss, the veteran outfielder now finds himself back on the shelf. The Mets haven't provided a timeline for Marte's return, but given the team's status as a non-contender along with the fact that the 34-year-old underwent offseason surgery to repair separated tendons in both of his groins, he looks like a strong bet to miss more than the minimum 10 days. Marte has provided value on the bases (24 steals in 28 attempts), but he's otherwise endured a rough second season in New York; he's slugged just five home runs and is batting a career-low .248.