Marte will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Marte had been occupying the short side of a platoon at DH with Jesse Winker (oblique) until the latter landed on the injured list Monday. Winker's absence hasn't opened up additional playing time for Marte, who was on the bench for each of the Mets' last three matchups with right-handed pitching. Marte will be back in the lineup Sunday while the Cubs send southpaw Matthew Boyd to the hill, but moving forward, manager Carlos Mendoza looks like he'll rotate other players at the DH spot against righties until Winker returns.