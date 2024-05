Marte is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The Mets will roll with an outfield consisting of Tyrone Taylor, Harrison Bader and DJ Stewart from left to right, with Brandon Nimmo at DH against right-hander Sixto Sanchez. Marte remains a regular in Queens and he's picked it up a bit at the plate recently, collecting multiple hits in three of his last five starts.