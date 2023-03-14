Marte (head) is slated to return to Grapefruit League action Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Marte took a pitch to the helmet Sunday, but he has passed a couple rounds of concussions tests and is ready to return to exhibition play. The veteran outfielder has also made steady strides in his recovery from offseason groin surgery and should be fully ready for Opening Day.
