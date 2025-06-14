Marte went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a walk in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Rays.

The three RBI set a season high for Marte, who is heating up at the dish lately. Over his last 30 at-bats, Marte is hitting .333 with one home run, two doubles, four RBI and eight runs scored. Marte has essentially been functioning as New York's primary designated hitter while Mark Vientos (hamstring) and Jesse Winker (oblique) have been sidelined, so he has a short-term boost in fantasy appeal.