Marte (groin) will not return for the Mets this season, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Marte had been hoping to return to action at some point this week, but he didn't wind up playing any rehab games as previously scheduled and the decision has been made to go ahead and shut him down. There's no indication that he's suffered a setback, but rather the Mets seem to have decided there's little incentive in pushing the veteran outfielder back for some relatively meaningless games. Marte will finish the 2023 campaign having slashed only .248/.301/.324 with five home runs and 24 stolen bases across 86 games.