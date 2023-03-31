Marte went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-3 win over Miami.
Batting second between Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor, Marte notched a couple singles and also his first steal of the new campaign. It's another sign that he's feeling good after an injury-riddled year that eventually led to double groin surgery in the offseason. Marte was hot at the plate during Grapefruit League play, slashing .344/.361/.563 with four doubles, a homer and two steals in 12 spring games.
