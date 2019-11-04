Play

Gonsalves was claimed by the Mets off waivers from Minnesota.

Gonsalves battled elbow issues last season and made just one appearance at Triple-A Rochester where he threw two innings (he threw 11 innings in rehab outings in rookie ball and Double-A). Gonsalves was coming of his first taste of the majors in 2018 and looked set to compete for a big league job before the injury. He'll now try to win a role with the Mets, but he likely will need to prove he's healthy at Triple-A.

