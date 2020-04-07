Play

The Mets optioned Gonsalves to Triple-A Syracuse on March 6.

Gonsalves moved up a spot in the Mets' organizational depth chart after Noah Syndergaard was recently diagnosed with an elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery, but New York will first turn to Michael Wacha to fill the opening in the rotation. Corey Oswalt and Walker Lockett may also rank ahead of Gonsalves in the pecking order, so the 25-year-old lefty won't necessarily be the next man up if the Mets lose additional starters to injury as the season unfolds.

