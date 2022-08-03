The Mets optioned Nogosek to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
He was one of three players the Mets moved off the active roster Wednesday to clear room for the two players the team acquired Tuesday (Mychal Givens and Darin Ruf) in addition to Trevor May (triceps), who is back from the 60-day injured list. Nogosek's demotion comes after he was handed the loss Tuesday against the Nationals after yielding three runs on two hits and a hit batsman in one inning out of the bullpen.