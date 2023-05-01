The Mets reinstated Nogosek (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
New York optioned right-hander Jose Butto to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for Nogosek, who is back with the big club after a minimum-length stay on the shelf due to a left elbow bruise. Nogosek will be available for Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta after he checked out fine following rehab appearances with Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton between which he covered three total innings.
