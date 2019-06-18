Mets' Stephen Nogosek: Called up for first time

Nogosek's contract was purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

Nogosek's next major-league appearance will be his first. The 24-year-old owns an excellent 0.57 ERA in 31.2 innings across the two highest levels of the minors this season. His 28.0 percent strikeout rate is strong, though his 13.6 percent walk rate is not.

