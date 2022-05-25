The Mets optioned Nogosek to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
After striking out four over 2.2 scoreless frames in Tuesday's 13-12 loss to the Giants, Nogosek wasn't likely to be available out of the bullpen for at least the next couple of days, so the Mets opted to send him down to the minors to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster. New York called up Thomas Szapucki from Syracuse in a corresponding move, and he'll make a spot start in Wednesday's series finale in San Francisco.