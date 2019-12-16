Play

Nogosek was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nogosek was removed from the roster to make room for Rick Porcello, whom the Mets signed in a corresponding move. Nogosek didn't look particularly good in his first taste of the majors last season, allowing eight earned runs in 6.2 innings of work.

More News
Our Latest Stories