Nogosek was struck in the elbow by a Jace Peterson line drive in the sixth inning of Friday's win over the A's and was removed from the game, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Imaging taken after the game was negative. Nogosek was replaced by Dennis Santana after giving up one run on four hits and striking out two in an inning of relief, and the long reliever sports a 2.84 ERA and 8:3 K:BB through his first 6.1 innings this season. He'll likely be unavailable out of the Mets' bullpen for at least a couple days.