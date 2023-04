Nogosek gave up one run on three hits and a walk over 3.1 relief innings while striking out five in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

The 28-year-old righty replaced Carlos Carrasco in the fifth inning with the Mets already down 6-1, and Nogosek delivered a solid performance over 52 pitches (34 strikes), His long-relief role doesn't afford much fantasy upside, but he does have a 1.69 ERA and 6:3 K:BB through his first two appearances and 5.1 innings.