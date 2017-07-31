The Red Sox traded Nogosek, Jamie Callahan and Gerson Bautista to the Mets for Addison Reed on Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Nogosek saved six games for High-A Salem to add value to a 4.08 ERA, 9.2 K/9 and 5.1 BB/9. The 22-year-old will continue developing his low-to-mid-90s fastball and "wipeout slider," per Speier, likely at the same minor-league level with the Mets' affiliate in St. Lucie.
