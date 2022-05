Nogosek had his contract selected by the Mets on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 27-year-old re-signed with the Mets on a minor-league deal in January and will now receive an opportunity in the majors. Nogosek appeared in one big-league game last year and is off to a strong start at Triple-A Syracuse this season with a 1.69 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB across 10.2 innings.