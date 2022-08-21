site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Stephen Nogosek: Lands on injured list
Nogosek was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left oblique strain, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Nogosek was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Aug. 16 and had turned in 3.2 innings out of the bullpen while allowing two earned runs since. Jose Butto was promoted in the corresponding move.
