Nogosek is a favorite for one of the open jobs in the Mets' bullpen, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old right-hander is out of minor-league options and was effective in a long-relief role last season, working 22 innings over 12 appearances with a 2.45 ERA. It's not an assignment that would carry a lot of fantasy value, but using Nogosek as a long man would allow the Mets to keep pitchers like David Peterson and Tylor Megill stretched out as starters at Triple-A rather than working shorter stints in the majors.