Nogosek (elbow) told reporters Friday that he is good to go, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Nogosek has joined up with the Mets following a rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse and seems likely to be activated from the 15-day IL when first eligible Sunday. He's been sidelined since taking a comebacker off his right elbow April 15 against the Athletics.
More News
-
Mets' Stephen Nogosek: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Stephen Nogosek: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Mets' Stephen Nogosek: Exits game after comebacker•
-
Mets' Stephen Nogosek: Fans five in long relief•
-
Mets' Stephen Nogosek: Likely locked into long-relief role•
-
Mets' Stephen Nogosek: Collects first MLB win•