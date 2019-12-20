Play

Nogosek cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nogosek went unclaimed after allowing eight runs in his 6.2-inning big-league debut. Just 24 years old, he still has plenty of time to find his way back onto the 40-man roster and get another shot at the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories