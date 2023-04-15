Nogosek was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a bone bruise in his right elbow.
Nogosek suffered the injury when he was struck by a line drive in the sixth inning of the Mets' win over the Athletics on Friday. It shouldn't be an overly lengthy absence for the 28-year-old reliever.
