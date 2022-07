Nogosek was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nogosek made seven relief appearances for the Mets between May and June and logged a 0.71 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 12.2 innings. The right-hander maintained his success in the minors but will likely pitch mainly in lower-leverage situations now that he's back with the Mets.