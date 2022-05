Nogosek was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The 27-year-old was optioned to Syracuse on Thursday, but he'll return Tuesday to operate as the Mets' 27th man for the doubleheader against St. Louis. Nogosek has made one appearance in the big-leagues this year, tossing three scoreless innings while walking two batters and striking out three versus the Nationals on May 11.