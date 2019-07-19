Nogosek was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nogosek hasn't found success so far this season in the big leagues, surrendering four runs over just 4.2 innings of work, but he'll get another shot out of the bullpen following Thursday evening's marathon game. Chris Mazza and Luis Guillorme were optioned to Triple-A in corresponding moves.

