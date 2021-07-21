Nogosek (0-1) allowed two earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts through three innings in the Mets' 4-3 loss to the Reds on Tuesday night.

Nogosek was summoned from the bullpen to begin the second inning after starter Robert Stock had to be removed from the game with an injury. The veteran of just 6.2 major league innings struck out three of the first five batters he faced before Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino tagged him for back-to-back home runs. As injuries continue to take their toll on the Mets' pitching staff, the 26-year-old could be called upon again soon to eat up some more innings.