Ridings (shoulder) might not be ready to pitch in a Grapefruit League game before the end of spring training, Michael Mayer of Metsmerized reports.
Ridings has resumed throwing as he works his way back from a shoulder injury which cost him most of the 2022 season. However, he's still ramping back up slowly and appears to be a lock to begin the season on the injured list. Ridings was claimed off waivers from the Yankees back in November.
