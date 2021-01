Tarpley was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Tarpley has received opportunities at the big-league level in each of the last three seasons but has generally failed to impress. In 44.2 total innings, he's struggled to a 6.65 ERA and 1.79 WHIP, with his 13.6 percent walk rate cancelling out his 27.2 percent strikeout rate. If he earns a roster spot with the Mets, it will likely be in a low-leverage role.