The Mets recalled Tarpley from their alternate site ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

He'll be serving as the Mets' 27th man for the twin bill. Tarpley appeared in 12 games out of the Miami bullpen in 2020, logging a 9.00 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 11 innings.