Mets' Steven Matz: Allows one earned run

Matz (3-4) allowed one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out three across 6.2 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Matz allowed at least one baserunner in five of the seven innings he pitched, but limited the Diamondbacks to just one extra-base hit. After allowing 2.08 HR/9 in April, Matz has alllowed only two home runs in his last 28.2 innings pitched. He has also consistently pitched deep into games over his past three starts, topping 100 pitches and working at least six innings in each of them. His combination of groundball and strikeout rate make him a quality option in most league formats, so long as he remains healthy.