Mets' Steven Matz: Allows three runs in loss

Matz allowed three runs on four hits and three walks across four innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Cardinals. He struck out four.

Matz worked from behind in the count for much of the day and paid the price on a pair of solo home runs as well as an RBI double spread across three different innings. He managed to punch out four batters, but a trio of walks contributed to his struggles. Matz, who is attempting to bounce back from a miserable 2017 campaign, will look to improve on this showing Saturday against the Nationals.