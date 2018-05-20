Mets' Steven Matz: Allows two home runs in short outing
Matz allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two across four innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.
After allowing two extra-base hits and an earned run in his first two innings of work, Matz appeared to be settling into his start with a smooth third inning. However, things fell apart for him in the fourth inning as he allowed two home runs and was taken advantage of on the basepaths by Jarrod Dyson. The short outing was a continuing trend as he has now failed to work for more than five innings in six of his eight starts this season. While he provides decent ratios and strikeouts, his inability to work deep into games limit his upside.
