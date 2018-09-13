Mets' Steven Matz: Allows two homers in no-decision
Matz pitched 6.1 innings Thursday, yielding three runs on three hits and two walks in the 4-3 win over Miami. He struck out four and allowed two home runs in the no-decision.
Miami jumped on Matz fairly early, with Peter O'Brien and Isaac Galloway hitting back-to-back solo homers in the second inning. O'Brien would also later tack on a run-scoring single. On the bright side, Matz did launch a homer himself, knotting things up at 2-2 in the second inning. The 27-year-old southpaw will take a 4.18 ERA into Philadelphia early next week.
