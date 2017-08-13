Mets' Steven Matz: Allows two runs in loss

Matz (2-6) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over 5.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Phillies.

Matz had fired four shutout innings before giving up a pair of runs in the fifth, but overall he kept the Mets in the game with his solid outing. Despite throwing well against the Phillies, this was the first time in seven starts that he's allowed fewer than three runs, and his ERA is now 5.54. Unless he starts to put together a few strong outings, he's a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Yankees.