Mets' Steven Matz: Allows two runs in no decision Saturday
Matz (2-6) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over 5.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Phillies.
Matz had fired four shutout innings before giving up a pair of runs in the fifth, but overall he kept the Mets in the game with his solid outing. Despite throwing well against the Phillies, this was the first time in seven outings that he's allowed fewer than three runs, and his ERA is now at 5.54, and unless he puts together a few strong outings, he's a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Yankees.
