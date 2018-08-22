Mets' Steven Matz: Allows two runs in no-decision

Matz allowed two runs on two hits and one walk across five innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Giants. He struck out five.

Matz was touched up for a two-run home run in the first inning, but he settled down quickly and allowed just one baserunner the rest of the way. He also worked up to 87 pitches, which was a positive sign after he was removed early from his first start off the disabled list. Matz was throwing the ball well for the most part before his forearm injury, and Tuesday's effort indicates that he's nearly back to full strength for the first time since July. He'll take a 4.55 ERA into this weekend's scheduled start against the Nationals.