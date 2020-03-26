Mets' Steven Matz: Assured of rotation spot

Matz seems locked into a spot in the Mets' rotation with Noah Syndergaard lost for the season due to Tommy John surgery.

The southpaw was competing with Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha for the final two slots and even saw some trade rumors swirl around his head this spring due to the Mets' perceived pitching depth, but Matz doesn't appear to be going anywhere now. He was also having a strong spring when MLB was put on pause, posting a 1.50 ERA, 0.33 WHIP and 5:0 K:BB through six innings.