Mets' Steven Matz: Avoids structural damage

An MRI on Thursday revealed that Matz is not dealing with any structural damage in his forearm, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports.

Matz received some good news after he was removed from Tuesday's start with a "dead arm" following a 32-pitch first-inning nightmare against the Nationals. It remains to be seen whether Matz will be able to take the mound during his scheduled start versus Atlanta on Sunday, but it appears as though a stint on the DL is coming, which will force him to miss at least one turn through the rotation, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.