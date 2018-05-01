Mets' Steven Matz: Back feels fine
Matz says his back feels fine and doesn't expect any issues making his next start Saturday against the Rockies, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Matz had his Tuesday start pushed back to Saturday due to back soreness, but he doesn't appear likely to miss any more time. The 26-year-old has a 4.98 ERA through his first five starts, though his 3.82 xFIP suggests that he's been pitching fine. He's walking too many batters at 10.5 percent, but his 27.4 percent strikeout rate is an encouraging sign.
