Mets' Steven Matz: Battered by Yankees
Matz fell to 4-8 on the year after allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk against the Yankees on Saturday. He struck out three batters over five innings.
Matz didn't get into any real trouble until the fourth inning, when he was knocked around for four runs on five hits, including three straight extra-base hits. He was pulled with no outs in the sixth inning after allowing another run on back-to-back hits. Despite the poor showing, the southpaw still has a solid 3.65 ERA through 19 starts. He'll get the chance to bounce back Thursday in Pittsburgh.
