Mets' Steven Matz: Battles through five scoreless innings

Matz gave up two hits and five walks over five scoreless innings during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Phillies. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Matz was hardly at his best with only 54 strikes in 91 pitches, but battled to keep the Phillies off the board while helping himself with a solo home run during the third inning. The 27-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 1.24 WHIP and lines up to start at Washington on Sunday.