Mets' Steven Matz: Bested by Dodgers

Matz allowed five earned runs on six hits across 5.1 innings in a 8-0 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday. He walked two and struck out seven.

The loss, Matz's fifth of the season, extends his winless streak to seven starts, as his last victory came on June 28 in Miami. The third-year big-leaguer's ugly 5.77 ERA and 1.51 WHIP are far worse than his career marks of 3.72 and 1.28, so owners should keep their fingers crossed for some positive regression in the season's final stretch.