Mets' Steven Matz: Brilliant against Nats on Saturday
Matz tossed three perfect innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports. He threw 30 of 44 pitches for strikes before tossing another 15 pitches in the bullpen after his start.
The left-hander continues to make a strong case to open the season in the rotation -- whether for the Mets, or for someone else if the team elects to trade him. Matz now has a 1.50 ERA and 5:0 K:BB through six spring innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...