Mets' Steven Matz: Brilliant against Nats on Saturday

Matz tossed three perfect innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports. He threw 30 of 44 pitches for strikes before tossing another 15 pitches in the bullpen after his start.

The left-hander continues to make a strong case to open the season in the rotation -- whether for the Mets, or for someone else if the team elects to trade him. Matz now has a 1.50 ERA and 5:0 K:BB through six spring innings.