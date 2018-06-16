Mets' Steven Matz: Cleared for Saturday's start

Matz (finger) was confirmed as the starter for Saturday's game at Arizona, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Matz was supposed to start Thursday but had his start pushed back two days due to a blister on his middle finger, but apparently had no further issues. The left-hander will face a Diamondbacks team that is averaging over eight runs during their last eight games.

