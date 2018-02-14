Mets' Steven Matz: Completes bullpen session Wednesday
Matz (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The embattled southpaw underwent surgery on his throwing elbow in August, but it seems like he's close to fully recovered from the operation. Given his injury history, it will be important for Matz to prove his health in a game situation, but this is an encouraging sign nonetheless. If he's healthy, the 26-year-old should open the season in the rotation.
