Mets' Steven Matz: Control wavers Friday against Phillies

Matz didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-1 win over the Phillies, allowing one run on five hits and four walks over five innings while striking out three.

The left-hander threw only 54 of 95 pitches for strikes and walked more batters than he struck out for the first time in seven starts, but Matz was able to limit the damage and got taken off the hook for his fourth loss of the season when the Mets knocked Hector Neris around in the ninth inning. Matz will carry a 3.86 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Blue Jays.