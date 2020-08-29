Matz reportedly experienced some left shoulder discomfort after throwing a scoreless inning during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Yankees and will probably make a trip to the injured list, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Matz relieved Robert Gsellman in the bottom half of the fifth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning while striking out two batters. Mets manager Luis Rojas claims Matz "didn't feel right" despite an efficient outing. Matz will most likely officially move to the injured list either Saturday or Sunday, however, whoever the Mets decide to call up in his place has yet to be determined.