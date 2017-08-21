Mets' Steven Matz: Could require elbow surgery

Matz has been diagnosed with a nerve issue in his elbow and could require surgery, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Apparently Matz has been pitching through pain all season, which would help explain his sharp drop-off in performance from last season (6.08 ERA in 66.2 innings this season after 3.40 ERA in 132.1 innings last season). The nerve issue he's dealing with is thought to be similar to the one that forced fellow starter Jacob deGrom to undergo season-ending surgery last year. Tommy Milone is expected to take his place in the rotation Tuesday, and would likely continue to do so if Matz is forced onto the DL.