Matz could be an option to start later this week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The team is hoping not to use Matz out of the bullpen during Tuesday's doubleheader, as they have nine games over the next six days and while Matz has been bad as a starter this year, these are desperate times. Matz has a 9.00 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 23 innings this year.